Obituary for Richard Anderson

Richard

Anderson

November 10, 2020

On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, long-time Grass Valley dentist Richard Anderson, DDS, passed away peacefully at the age of 86. Dr. Anderson, known as Dick, Doc, or for the kids who were his patients, Dicky Doc, practiced dentistry in Grass Valley for 31 years, and enjoyed his work immensely. He came to Grass Valley to establish his practice after completing his education at University of California, San Francisco Dental School in 1962. Before dental school, Doc graduated from the University of Oregon’s predental program, and remained a lifelong Ducks fan. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy with the “Sea Bees” as a surveyor from 1954-1956.

Doc had a great fondness for his patients, and for the meticulous nature of dentistry. He spent many hours building 1930’s and 1940’s era model airplanes, and enjoyed flying them with his grandchildren. He was also very fond of fishing, often travelling to Oregon where he was raised to fish with some of his lifelong friends.

Doc lived in Alta Sierra for over 45 years, and was grateful in his later years for the support of our dear family friend Judy Hellmann who also lived there. For many years, he enjoyed golfing, and the view of the 18th fairway from his back deck.

Doc was born in Los Angeles to Hardis (Thorsen) Anderson and Richard Anderson, Sr. The family moved to Eugene Oregon when he was eight. Doc is survived by his three daughters, Kristi Anderson (Kent Eberle), Kami Dudley (Steve) and Kari Johnson, six grandchildren (Taylor, Brett, Blake, Brook, Brynn and Paige) and two great-grandchildren (Macie and Tristan).