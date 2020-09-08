Obituary for Richard Alderman

Richard Alderman

August 26, 2020

Richard Alderman, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away quietly at home August 26, 2020. He was 79 years young.

Born September 1940, in Knights Landing CA, to Alvan (Ab) and Mavis Alderman, he was the second of their three children.

He attended Nevada City Elementary School and graduated a

straight A student from Nevada Union, class of ’59.

Having lived in Nevada City since his early childhood, he considered himself a long-time Nevada City native. He loved the area and enjoyed calling it home.

In June 1963, Richard married Catherine Addleman and together raised six children. They made traditions of family camping trips, and homemade ice cream.

He was an avid reader, hiker, and mountain biker both in his early and later years, often outpacing younger riders, even into his early seventies.

He operated a local commercial and residential janitorial/window cleaning service. However, he was best known for sharing his Bible-based faith and hope with everyone he would meet. Richard was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on March 05, 1955. His activity as a volunteer minister, working with and assisting others, were among his greatest joys.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, his six children: Tamara Zieman, Wendy Thompson, Paul Alderman, Adriel Alderman, Jenalae Mather, and Heather Lewis; eight grandchildren, and many cousins.

The family would like to express special thanks for the care provided by Hospice of the Foothills.

Richard’s memorial service will be held on Zoom, September 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM.

For more information or to attend, please email Adriel Alderman at: alderwall76@gmail.com or call: 530-265-5365