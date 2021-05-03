Obituary for Retha Josephine (Jo) Murphy

Retha Josephine

(Jo) Murphy

February 13, 1937 – April 11, 2021

Retha Josephine (Jo) Murphy passed peacefully on April 11, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born to E.H. Pillow and Thelma Lucille (Lundy) Pillow in Atlanta, Texas. Jo was one of six children.

Jo married William Murphy (Bill) July 10,1982. Bill was the love of her life! They were married for 28 years and together they shared so much love! Bill’s 4 adult children (from a previous marriage) loved Jo very much and his 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren affectionately referred to her as Grandma Jo. She was also a loving sister and an incredibly special Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Jo was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her brother Ransome Pillow. She leaves behind her 4 stepchildren and their spouses, Robert Murphy (Pauline), Gloria Apple (Gary), Debbie Taylor (Steve), Denise Ballard (Tim). Her sisters, Joyce Hornsberger (Glenn), Alice Garrett, Judy Davis (Carroll), and brother Charles Pillow (Sandy). Many nieces and nephews including Randy K Pillow and Alexander R Pillow.