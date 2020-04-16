Obituary of Remo Cuniberti

Remo Cuniberti, age 95, passed away into God’s presence March 28, 2020 in Grass Valley.

He is survived by his son Marc, daughter in law, Elyane, three grandchildren, Kyle, Dominic and Sadie, his daughter JC Anderson and her husband George. He is pre-deceased by his loving wife Jean and his two sons John and James. Remo lived most of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area and his last years of his life in Grass Valley.

He will be remembered for his love of life, good food, quick sense of humor and keen observation of the world around him. He graduated from Kings Point and served in WW2 as a merchant marine before enlisting in the Naval Reserve.

He spoke often about his naval experiences sailing the globe with the navy and his experiences on board ship. His love of the sea stayed with him his whole life.

Support Local Journalism Donate



He will be sadly missed by his family and those that had the privilege of knowing him.

“May you have fair winds and following seas”

Donations in his memory may be made to the Marines Memorial Club in San Francisco.