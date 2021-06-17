Obituary for Raymond “Ray” Kovach

Raymond “Ray”

Kovach

November 4, 1933 – December 31, 2020

Raymond “Ray” Joseph Kovach was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Ray was married 66 years to the love of his life, Janet. Together they raised 4 daughters, delighted in 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Ray was born in Hammond, Indiana as a first generation American. Ray and Janet married in 1955. Ray served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. In 1962 they moved to Southern California where he started a career as a custom ceramic tile setter for some of Hollywood’s famous. Years later he embarked on another career working for McDonnell Douglas fabricating DC-10 airplane parts. In 1976 they moved to North San Juan to own and operate Sunset Mobile Home Park for 25 years. Upon retiring they moved to Grass Valley where they have resided for the past 20 years.

Ray is survived by his wife Janet, daughters Kim (Tony) Coppin, Susan Kovach, Kristen (Mike) Dyer, Jennifer (Tom) Halley, 5 grand children and 2 great grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by his father Joseph in 1957, his mother Katarina in 1974 and his brother William.

Per his wishes, Ray was able to pass at home surrounded by family; thanks to hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.

Ray’s love for his family, his sense of humor, his generosity and willingness to always help others will be greatly missed.