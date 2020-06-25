Obituary for Raymond James Hren

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Raymond James Hren. Ray said goodbye October 29, 2019 at the age of 84 surrounded by his family in Sun City West, Arizona under the care of Hospice.

Ray was born March 2, 1934 to Steve and Rose Hren in Gary Indiana. Ray was blessed to have 2 sisters Marie Hren age 20 and Hilda Hren age 21. He said it was like having 4 parents. At the age of 17 he joined the Air Force in 1952 to 1956. While in the Air Force Ray met his forever love Wilma Hayes in Nashville Tennessee while on leave. Ray 18 and Wilma 19 ran away to Iuka Mississippi to get married on December 5, 1953, before Ray deployed to Korea and going on to have 66 years of love. After leaving the Air Force they had 2 children Jeanie in 1957 and Doug in 1958 in Los Angeles Ca. Ray worked for Western Electric soon to transfer to Pacific Bell where he retired after 33 years. Ray and Wilma lived in Azusa Ca, and Covina, Ca where they belonged to a Square Dance Club, which also was a Camping Club till 1969 when Ray was promoted and they moved to San Jose. In 1975 Ray was promoted again and they moved to Roseville where he built their home with 10 garages which accommodated all his cars. After being snow birds in Arizona for 10 years they moved to Sun City West Arizona in 2017.

Ray loved camping, waterskiing, motorcycle riding and cars. But Rays love of cars led him to restoring a 1938 Chevy Coup with his son Doug in 1969 and then to restoring Model T’s, Horseless Carriages, Model A’s and Nashes which were his favorite. You never new what you would see Ray driving around Grass Valley in. Ray and Wilma belonged to the Gold Country Car Club, Sac. Horseless Carriage Club, Model A Club, Model T Club, Nash Car Club and Hill Climb Car Club, and belonging to so many clubs at the same time kept Ray and Wilma on Car tours all the time. Ray held various offices from President to Treasure in all his clubs. He was still going to his shop and working on his cars no matter how he felt.

Ray is survived by his wife Wilma of 66 years, his daughter Jeanie (Steve-Kiwi) Moore, Doug (Nancy Dobbins) Hren, grandchildren Kelly (Eric) Grossmann, great grandchildren Justin and Dylan Grossmann, Kerry Shoberg, Kyle (Stephanie Adamson) Shoberg great grand children Ellie and Everett Shoberg, Megan Hren (Jeramia) Elliott, great grand child Lilith Elliott.

Services were held in Arizona with family and friends.

Our “Go to Guy” will be surely missed.