Obituary for Raymond Allen Colvin

Raymond Allen

Colvin

September 30, 1969 – April 20, 2021

Raymond Allen Colvin passed away on April 20, 2021 in his home. He was 51.

Ray-Ray was born in Oakland to Raymond and Linda Colvin.

He was a musician, actor, and a passionate writer. Ray-Ray loved to read.

He will be missed by all of us. His music and character made this world a better place. Anyone he met, he connected with in a special way. His deepest love was his daughter.

Ray-Ray is survived by his daughter, Lily; his siblings, Tommy Colvin and Maria Unger; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharon Davis.

A GoFundMe account has been arranged for his daughter’s college education, any support will be greatly appreciated: https://gofund.me/cfe12c04