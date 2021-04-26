Obituary for Raymond Allen Colvin
Colvin
September 30, 1969 – April 20, 2021
Raymond Allen Colvin passed away on April 20, 2021 in his home. He was 51.
Ray-Ray was born in Oakland to Raymond and Linda Colvin.
He was a musician, actor, and a passionate writer. Ray-Ray loved to read.
He will be missed by all of us. His music and character made this world a better place. Anyone he met, he connected with in a special way. His deepest love was his daughter.
Ray-Ray is survived by his daughter, Lily; his siblings, Tommy Colvin and Maria Unger; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharon Davis.
A GoFundMe account has been arranged for his daughter’s college education, any support will be greatly appreciated: https://gofund.me/cfe12c04
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User