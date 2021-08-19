Obituary for Raoul Charles “Chuck” Vintere
February 16, 1942 – July 14, 2021
Raoul Charles “Chuck” Vintere passed peacefully on July 14, 2021 at the age of 79 after a good fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife Debbie, and son Carl and his wife Kathy. He had four grown grand-children. Nate, Nic (Shelby), Tim and Tanielle. And three great grand children Emily (11), Zachary (5) and Brantley (2).
There will be a Celebration of Life on August 28, 2021 at the Simple Truth Church on Sutton Way. From 2-4 pm, Come and celebrate this man’s wonderful life with us.
