Obituary for Randall Clabo

Randall Clabo

January 23, 1966 – January 18, 2021

Randall Earl Clabo, 54 of Brock, passed away on January 18th, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 23rd, 1966 to Carman & Dana Clabo in Grass Valley, CA.

Randy was born and raised in Grass Valley, California. When Randy was younger, he enjoyed BMX bike riding and mini sprint car racing. As his kids grew up he enjoyed coaching their sports teams and loved attending their activities. Randy and his family moved to Nebraska in 1995.

He is survived by Daughters: Tiphani Clabo and Randi Lynn Clabo; Parents: Carman & Dana Clabo; Sisters: Denise (Ronald) Koster, Terra (Josh) Hansel, Danielle (Jeff) Martin; Brother-in-Law Tom Busch; also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Son: Tyler Clabo, Sister: Serena Busch and Grandparents: Roy & Novel Crabb.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, January 23rd at 11 A.M. at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the Tyler Clabo Memorial Scholarship at the Countryside Bank in Syracuse.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

Condolences to http://www.fusselmanallenharvey.com