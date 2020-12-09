Obituary for R. William (Bill) Cowgill

R. William (Bill)

Cowgill

November 1, 1936 – November 27, 2020

R. William (Bill) Cowgill passed away peacefully on November 27th at Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks, NV with his wife, Jacque and daughter, Kristi by his side. Bill was born in Ventura, CA on Nov. 1, 1936. He spent most of his youth in Bakersfield, CA. After his HS graduation, he attended Orange County Community College, then transferred to SJSU. Here he met and married his wife, Jacqueline Howard .

Before and after graduation from SJSU he worked at Lockheed until Uncle Sam called him for service to his country. Declining OCS, he was sent to Georgia for cryptography training and was then sent to the Pentagon in Washington DC where he and Jacque spent the rest of his service time enjoying the new area and all its offerings.

Upon their return to San Jose in 1962, Bill joined Wells Fargo Bank as a trainee and remained with them 25 years.

After retiring from WF he later joined other retired friends at Home Depot and enjoyed his time there. In 1998, he and Jacque moved to Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley where they quickly became involved in the community. Bill was proud to be a volunteer member of the Over the Hill Gang at the Empire Mine for over 20 years.

He and Jacque enjoyed a very active social life with many wonderful friends. Boating and RVing were a big part of their lives. They also enjoyed cruising and visited many countries throughout the years.

In March of 2020, just as the pandemic was becoming huge, they moved to a senior Independent retirement community, in Sparks, NV to be near their family.

Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacque, his son, Kevin Cowgill (Nancy), his daughters, Kristen Whiting and Marcy Nesemeier (Justin McDonald), four grandchildren, his brother-in-law, Gerald Howard (Karen) and four nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed and remembered with much love.

There will be a private interment at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV.