Obituary for Priscilla Jean Liggett

Priscilla Jean Liggett,

February 6, 1940-April 15, 2020

Priscilla Jean (Wood) Liggett was born February 6, 1940 and passed away April 15, 2020 at the age of 80.

Jean was born the second of two children to Quinton E.Wood and Thelma I.Wood in McFarland, California. Her parents were farmers, and she grew up helping them work in the fields, growing cotton and a vegetable garden that always provided for the family.They lived primarily in the central valley towns of McFarland, Semitropic, Delano, and Pond. She graduated from Bakersfield College in 1960 and pursued a secretarial career. Her

exceptional skills in shorthand and typing lead her to work for the Teamsters Union in Bakersfield.

In 1961 she married her first husband Alfred W.B. Callahan and they had 2 children Kevin and Keri.

In 1972 she married her lifelong partner and best friend Joseph L. Liggett. They brought together four siblings Kevin, Lori, Kelly, and Keri. In 1978 Joe and Jean moved to Grass Valley where Joe worked for PG&E. They spent many summer vacations at Bass Lake with other PG&E families. They taught all four kids to waterski and even Jean who never learned to swim,was able to learn to shore start and enjoy waterskiing with the kids.They kept

many close friendships throughout the years from their PG&E family.

Jean was an avid gardener her whole life.When asked the name of a plant she would tell you first the botanical name and species, then give you the common name with conditions it would thrive in best. She grew and gave loving attention to her bonsai.

Jean was active and deeply committed to her Christian faith. She gave of her time and energy to Bible Study Fellowship as a Children’s Leader, Precept Ministries, and many positions of church secretary over the years. She held in home bible studies and was always available for a prayer or a book to help out. She lived her faith.

After retirement Joe and Jean enjoyed many RV trips to Fort Bragg and Morro Bay.They enjoyed five different Yorkshire Terriers over their 47 years of marriage. Jean especially loved to curl up with a cup of tea, a good book, and her Yorkie in her lap. For their 45th wedding anniversary they enjoyed an Alaskan cruise with their

daughter Kelly and husband Geno.

Jean was actively involved with the Nevada County NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness. She sat on the board,was treasurer, and provided support and education to family members affected by mental illness.

Jean was predeceased by her parents, and her brother Thurman Earl Wood, numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins. She is survived by her husband Joe Liggett, son Kevin Callahan, daughter Keri Callahan, all of Grass Valley. Her daughter Lori Liggett,West Linn, Oregon. Daughter Kelly (Geno), Butte, Montana. Grandchildren:

Joseph, Katie,& Mason. Great Grandchildren:Violet (Your Nana loved you so very much), and Sky.

Jean was laid to rest at Hooper & Weaver, Nevada City with a private family burial due to the current COVID restrictions. Memorial Contributions can be made to Nevada County NAMI, PO Box 1313, Grass Valley, CA 95945