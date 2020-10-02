Obituary for Phyllis Leeper Feller

Phyllis Leeper

Feller

April 12, 1925 – September 14, 2020

Phyllis Leeper Feller, 95, went home to be with our Lord on Monday September 14, 2020, surrounded by family. Phyllis was born to Irma Nelson Leeper and Roscoe William Leeper in Mitchell, South Dakota on April 12, 1925. She was the oldest of 3 children and was always the best big sister! Not only was she thoughtful, compassionate, and creative, she was always the one who was able to “fix” all that needed fixing. Phyllis was an avid reader and had a lifelong passion for learning. She worked her way through college, and even worked at a meat packing plant. Phyllis attended the University of South Dakota and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. It was there that she first saw the man who was to become the love of her life. From the moment she saw Jack, she knew he was the happiest person she had ever seen and that she loved to be with him. Jack and Phyllis were engaged on Feb.14, 1947 and were married August 30, of that same year. They moved many times in the 72 years the Lord gave them together and with each move Phyllis embraced her environment. She loved our country and was drawn to the wide open spaces of the prairie, the majestic mountains, and the powerful, yet peaceful ocean. Phyllis always created a warm, inviting home that welcomed family and friends.

Along the way, they had 6 children, and Phyllis, who was always ahead of her time, was continuously searching for the exceptional quality of life she wanted for all of those she loved. She welcomed and cultivated the health food phenomenon before it was popular, and had a garden that was the envy of all who saw and benefited from it. She became the proprietor of one of the first freshly ground coffee shops in the country, which she named “Coffee, Tea, and Thee”. Unfortunately, Phyllis closed her business to devote herself to caring for her ever growing and changing family. She also watched very closely the change in our country and was always involved in trying to preserve our God given rights. Patriotic was a term that suited Phyllis perfectly. However, she would tell you the most important part of her life was her relationship with her Lord and Savior. Phyllis was a remarkable testimony to her faith and was instrumental in bringing her loved ones to a saving relationship with Jesus.

Phyllis is survived by her 6 children and spouses. John “Jack” Jr. and Bernadine Feller, Jill and Thomas Allen, Pamela and John Banks, Michele Werner, Mona and Frank Evans, and David and Kathleen Feller, their 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. There were nieces and nephews that Phyllis loved like her own and other young people to whom she generously offered love, advice, and always a tender hug. Phyllis will be remembered for her never ending capacity to give of herself wherever she saw a need. She was a remarkable, amazing woman and she will be dearly missed.

If you would like to consider a memorial gift, in lieu of flowers, in memory of Phyllis and to honor her love and compassion for children, we would encourage you to donate to: Campus Life Connection, Sayonara Center PO Box 277728, Sacramento, Ca. 95827