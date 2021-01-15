Obituary for Phillip Martino
February 12, 1922 – December 31, 2020
Phillip Martino passed away in his home on December 31, 2020. He was 98 years old.
Phil was born February 12, 1922 in Gustine, California, to Salvatore and Carmella Martino. He attended UC Berkeley and served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. He worked in real estate for 15 years and was married to his beloved Claudia for 49 years.
He was an avid golfer and won tournaments around the world.
Phil is survived by his sister, Mary Swanson; nephews Jack Martin and Ronald Martino; and his nieces, Dolores Eastman and Carol Reiser.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Carmella; his wife Claudia; daughter Cheryl; brothers Antonio and Frank; and his sisters Mildred and Connie.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice to the Foothills would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
