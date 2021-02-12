Obituary for Philip Harbison Oehler
Oehler
March 23, 1939 – February 4, 2021
Philip Harbison Oehler passed away peacefully in his home February 4, 2021. He was 81. Phil was born March 23, 1939 in Buffalo, NY, to Philip and Fern Oehler and grew up in Southern California. He graduated from Glendale High School, then went on to earn a Bachelor of Engineering from Dartmouth College (Alpha Delta Phi), Master of Engineering from USC, Juris Doctor from Pepperdine Law School, and was a member of the California State Bar. Phil had a 33-year career as an aerospace engineer with a large defense contractor in Southern California where he participated in several important national defense projects before retiring with his wife, Maria, to their dream home in Grass Valley. In retirement Phil was an active member of the Nevada County Sportsmen Club. Phil is survived by his wife Maria and their puppy Misty; daughter Juliet; sons Jeffrey and Michael; stepsons Gabriel, Bob, Jack, and Des; grandchildren Nicholas, Benjamin, Daniel, and Harper Lynn; step-grandchildren Maya, Iaos, Keisha, Kumar, Chloe, Quinlyn, Aloe and Quetzal; and step-great-grandchildren Ryker, William and Kiara.
