Obituary for Phil Crenshaw

Phil Crenshaw

September 24, 1924 – December 29, 2020

Phil W. Crenshaw passed away December 29, 2020 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He was 96.

According to his wishes, no services will be held. A private interment will take place at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Nevada City.

Phil was born September 24, 1924 in Long Beach to Ray and Clara Crenshaw. He was a long-time businessman in Grass Valley. His favorite pastimes were target rifle shooting, ammunition reloading, and collecting antique guns.

Phil was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all.

He is survived by his sons, Dan and Mike, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his partner in later life, Tink.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Florence Crenshaw, and his sister Jane Speed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.