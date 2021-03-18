Obituary for Peter Proscia
May 29, 1959 – March 1, 2021
Peter Andrew Proscia, age 61, passed away on March 1st, due to complications from a recent cancer diagnosis. Pete was born in Glen Cove, NY and spent his childhood in NY and MA before his family relocated in the 70s to Los Altos Hills, CA. Pete attended high school and college in the Bay Area, making lifelong friendships that continue to this day. Pete was always known as someone who would go out of his way to help others. While working at Telesenory Systems in Mt. View, Pete met Phyllis, and were married in 1984. Pete proudly took on the role of father to Phyllis’ two boys, Brian and Jeff, raising them with love, guidance, and enjoyment. Pete’s passions were skiing, backpacking, and music. He was lead guitarist in System 9, a Bay Area band during the 80s. Pete and his wife, Phyllis, moved to Grass Valley, CA in 1992 to join a startup company in the video editing industry. In 2000, when his father, Vito Proscia retired, he became President/CEO of Innovative Rehabilitation Technology, Inc. (IRTI), a family owned business offering products and services for the visually impaired. Pete leaves behind his loving wife of 37 years, Phyllis. Sons, Brian (Tia) Smits, and Jeff (Michele) Smits. Grandchildren, PJ, Ariella, and Talia. Siblings, David (Sharyl) Proscia, Cathy (Bill) McKinney, Laurie Proscia, Janie (Brooks) Proscia-Sines, and nine nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lynne and Bill Cardwell, and numerous friends and extended family members. Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Vito and Marion Proscia, and nephew, Cooper Proscia. No services are planned at this time.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User