Obituary for Pete Brzostowski
Brzostowski
December 19, 1936 – September 4, 2021
Hilary “Pete” Brzostowski, long time Grass Valley resident, passed away after a long life of devotion to his community and country. Born in Chicago, he was a first generation American, his father immigrating from Poland just before the start of WWI. Raised as a devoted Catholic, he became an airman, soon after graduating from high school. Loving to fly, he became a B-47 crew chief, earning his wings, becoming a master instructor, and was amongst the first ranks serving in the Viet Nam War. Finally retiring as a Master Sergeant, he gravitated to California and Grass Valley, where he worked for the city. Residents would perhaps see him on early winter mornings, plowing the city streets, or perhaps noticed his handiwork in many of the city park signs. He will be missed for his kindness, generous heart, and warm smile.
