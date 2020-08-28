Obituary for Perry Sloan

Perry Sloan

January 18, 1941 – August 20, 2020

John Perry Sloan passed away on August 20, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was 79. Perry was a long-time resident of Lake Wildwood.

Born to the late Chester and Eunabel Sloan on January 18, 1941, in Bradley County, Arkansas. Perry grew up in Helena, Arkansas, and followed his brother Alan to college (first in their family).

After graduating from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, he moved to Houston and started work for NASA, worked on the Apollo moon-landing program. After his tour with NASA and a stint in the U.S. Coast Guard, he enjoyed a long career in the aerospace industry private sector. He was a fellow member of the National Contract Management Association (NCMA) and a Certified Professional Contracts Manager (CPCM).

Perry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alan Sloan (Betty), nephew Karl Sloan, and first wife Annelle Sloan. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Marina Sloan, his daughter Kelly Sloan, son John Sloan (Donna), nephew Brett Sloan (Lynn), son Lee Beard, son Brooks Beard (Sarah), and daughter Jahna Rinaldi (Mark). He is also survived by grandchildren Katie, Ben, and Abby Sloan, and Brooklyn and Jackson Beard.

Perry enjoyed travel, reading, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed many family reunions held at the lake for July 4thcelebrations. He also cherished the special trips taken with Marina – cruises to Alaska, Italy, Croatia, Australia, New Zealand, and a Seine River European cruise. Close to the house, he enjoyed time with Marina watching the beautiful sunsets while cruising on their boat at the lake. Perry was especially grateful to Marina for her years of loving care and support during his illnesses.

There will be a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Foothills, Friends of the Nevada County Libraries (ncfol.org) or a charity of your choice.