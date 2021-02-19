Obituary for Peggy Soucie Dart

Peggy Soucie

Dart

March 22, 1949 – January 5, 2021

Words From Her

Husband Vann,

I am sorry to announce the passing of Peggy Dart. My Lovely wife of twenty-seven wonderful years. She passed away January fifth from a heart attack. Peggy was a Peach. She could sense sadness and try to make you Laugh, sense anger and try to make you see compassion and forgiveness.

Peggy enjoyed gardening in her backyard. She Loved planning her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s birthday presents. Christmas and family gatherings filled her heart with joy. She loved her children and was very close to her sisters. She was very proud of her red hair (no gray hairs). Played cribbage with her good friend Trina.

We shared coffee and sunshine every morning. She will be missed greatly. My heart is broken.

Memories of Peggy’s life may be shared at

http://www.mykeeper.com/PeggySoucieDart/

At this time there is no memorial planned.