Obituary for Peggy Jene Newton

Peggy Jene

Newton

December 23, 1936 – January 27, 2021

Peggy Newton was born December 23,1936 in New London, Wisconsin to Beatrice and Walter Brandow and passed away peacefully from cancer in Grass Valley, California on January 27, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her 60 year love, Michael D. Newton, who passed in September 2016. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Newton and grandson Lucien Albetta of Chapel Hill, NC and her son, Paul Newton of Fair Oaks, CA.

Peggy earned a BS in Nursing and an MA in Counseling and had a long career in hospital and clinical care as an oncology nurse. She was known for her superb patient care administered with a sharp intellect and deep compassion.

Peggy and Michael traveled the world covering sixty countries in their adventurous lives together. They explored inner and outer worlds and managed to have an admirable loving marriage throughout.

Peggy was a voracious reader and book collector, and volunteered for many years in various libraries in California. Peggy will be remembered most as a fabulous mother, grandmother, and friend. It is here that her capacity to listen and impart wisdom and love will live on.

If desired, donations can be made to Nevada County Helling Library, in care of Friends of The Library at 980 Helling Way, Nevada City, CA 95959