Obituary for Paul Plaggmier

Paul Plaggmier

July 26, 1952 – February 9, 2021

Paul Francis Plaggmier passed away on February 09, 2021 at his home in Grass Valley, CA. Born on July 26, 1952 in Moscow Idaho to Miriam and John Plaggmier. Paul was the retired owner of the Carpet Barn in Grass Valley. He enjoyed walking, going to the dog park and boating.

Paul is survived by his son John Plaggmier of Grass Valley CA, daughter Katie James of Grass Valley CA, brother John Plaggmier of Tualitin OR, and sisters, Pamela Villa of San Jose CA, Melissa Ribley of Dunnellon FL, and Jennifer Plaggmier of Tualitin OR. He has five grandchildren and one on the way.

He is preceded in death by his brother Thomas Plaggmier and his parents John and Miriam Plaggmier.

Services will be held on March 21, 2021 at the home of his sister Melissa Ribley in Grass Valley.

Memorial contributions can be made to Sammie’s Friends, and the Nevada County Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary 530-273-2446