Obituary for Paul Norsell

Paul Norsell

January 28, 1933 – September 13, 2020

Paul Ernest Norsell died peacefully in Grass Valley, California, at the age of 87 with family by his side.

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Paul was the youngest of Alf and Florence Norsell’s seven children. He spent his formative years in Indianapolis, Indiana, graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1950, earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University in 1954, and attained membership in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Eta Kappa Nu honor society.

Paul was lured to the West Coast by the offer of a fellowship that allowed him to enter a master’s degree program at the University of California, Los Angeles, while working for Hughes Aircraft Company. It was on a business trip for the company in 1958 that he met Mary (Rynda) Rynd, a flight attendant for TWA. Their whirlwind romance led to 62 years of marriage and three children. He was our rock.

Paul held management positions with Hughes and Litton Industries before starting his own executive search and consulting business. He served in leadership positions on numerous commissions and boards throughout his working life and retirement, including the Nevada County Civil Grand Jury, Nevada County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO), and Nevada County Business Association.

Paul is survived by his wife, Dr. M. Rynda Norsell of Grass Valley; children Stuart, Daryl (Kori), and Paula (Scott Marsh) Norsell; grandchildren Amber (CJ) Bunnell-Wild, Nils Norsell, Sierra (Evan) Hatton, Shawn Norsell, and Chris Burkeens; and great grandchildren Liliana, Wilfred, and Olivia Wild. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. A private celebration of life will be held when it is safer to gather in person. He is forever in our hearts.