Obituary for Paul Edward Rist
June 11, 1956 – November 30, 2020
Paul was born in Pensacola, Florida on June 11, 1956 the second eldest child of Bonnie Mae Beck and Clyde Rist and peacefully passed away November 30, 2020 in Springdale, Arkansas.
As a child Paul moved to several States with his parents, encouraging Paul’s sense of adventure and mischief. Paul’s childhood was in California; at eighteen Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy allowing him to visit other countries.
In 1978 Paul married Barbara Goldscheider, becoming a Father to Paul Christopher Rist. Paul married Kathy Rue in 1981, who remained his lifelong friend and his son’s loyal stepmother.
Paul’s life was full of adventure and hardships. He lived in Michigan, California, Oregon and Nevada. He later settled in Arkansas with his son. Paul was a jack-of-all trades, he enjoyed delivering newspapers as he loved driving. Other enjoyments included wheeling & dealing, truck driving, card games, the ocean, watching his granddaughter play sports and yummy food.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie & Clyde Rist, sister Cheryl Rist, brother Robert Rist, nephew Levi Rist, niece Melanie Hiatt-Rist and grandparents. Surviving Relatives include his son, Paul Christopher Rist of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; granddaughter Skylynn Harris-Rist of Mansfield, Arkansas; brother Clyde Rist, sister Mary Rist; nephews Robert Rist, Brad Rist, Brian Rist, Logan Zufelt, niece Jennifer Davis and four great nieces.
Paul’s final resting place will be with his family at the Indian Springs/Spenceville Rd. Cemetery in Penn Valley, California. A simple graveside burial will begin at 1pm this Friday, December 11, 2020 with a Celebration of Life and luncheon to follow at 13875 Oak Ridge Rd., Penn Valley. Friends and family are invited to these outside event.
