Obituary for Patrick Brady

Patrick Brady

September 4, 1947 – November 22, 2020

Patrick Brady passed away Sunday, November 22nd 2020 at home. Pat was 73. Pat’s wishes are to have his ashes spread over his beloved garden.

Pat was born in Lynwood, Calif. On September 4, 1947 to James and Frances Brady. Pat was drafted into the Army and served in Viet Nam, earning the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He also was a helicopter machine gunner and an accomplished sharp shooter. He was a warrior and did what he felt he had to do.

Pat always loved his softball days playing, umpiring and doing field prep, he loved the game and the camaraderie. Pat was a good man with a kind heart.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, sons Shaun (Shelley) and Danny Brady of Grass Valley and brother Michael (Patricia) of Fullerton. He is preceded in death by James and Frances Brady.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary. YO BRADY