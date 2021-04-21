Obituary for Patricia Swann

Patricia Swann

March 17, 1937 – November 24, 2020

Pat Swann passed away peacefully on Nov 24th, 2020 after declining health due to dementia. “Patty” was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Allegheny College and received a masters in childhood education followed by a diploma in Montessori education from Association Montessori Internationale (AMI).

Pat was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Pat married Robert Henry (Bob) Swann in June of 1959, They settled in Chevy Chase, MD in 1963 where they lived for nearly fifty years. Pat greatly enjoyed her role as “Grandma,'” generously spoiling her seven grandchildren whenever possible. Pat also provided loving and loyal homecare to her husband, Bob, who was mostly paralyzed following a massive stroke in 1995, until his passing in 2009. Pat and Bob were well loved and often surrounded by compatriots and enjoyed bringing their friends and neighbors fun surprises, such as the secret Swann Family Christmas Spice cake every year.

As a dedicated educator for over 40 years, Pat cultivated an environment for young children to discover and develop their unique potential, while supporting, inspiring and motivating dozens of fellow teachers and staff. Initially, Pat held teaching positions at prestigious schools in the Washington, DC area before founding Lone Oak Montessori School in 1981. Lone Oak became a model for traditional AMI Montessori philosophy giving many hundreds of students their foundations in education with thriving Toddler, Primary and Elementary programs for children from two through twelve. Pat retired as Director of Lone Oak in 2010 and relocated to Grass Valley, California to be closer to family.

Pat is survived by her son, Christopher and his wife Seanne Paussa Swann of Mountain Ranch, CA, her daughter Betsy and her husband Cliff Brown of Nevada City, and her son, Robert and his wife Ann Marie Swann of Williamstown, MA. Pat was the devoted grandmother to Orion, Granite and Carina Swann, Camryn Brown and Melissa, Luke and Kate Swann. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Gilmore of Pittsburgh, PA.

A Virtual Celebration of life will be held on April 25th, 2021 at 11am PT via Zoom. You can register at https://brownswann.wixsite.com/patswann .

The Patricia & Bob Swann Memorial Scholarship Program has been created in Pat and Bob’s honor. Information about the Scholarship Fund can be found at https://gofund.me/4701957b .