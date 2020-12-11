Obituary for Patricia Pickering

Patricia

Pickering

July 7, 1929 – December 5, 2020

Patricia E. Pickering passed away on December 5, 2020. She was 91 years old. She had a full, amazing life.

Patricia will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA.

Patricia was welcomed into the world by her parents Major Frank and Mabel Mary Rigden-Murphy and three older brothers on July 7, 1929 in Nanin Tal, India. She had many fond memories of living in India. She would tell of times she would accompany her grandfather on his wildlife painting trips, of the times she spent at the family’s summer and winter homes, of having a pet monkey to being chased by a rogue elephant in the car. Her teenage years were spent in Southeastern England during WW2 and post war. She would recall hearing the “doodle bugs” and counting until the explosion, seeing barrage balloons, and the rationing of food and fuel. It was at Manston AFB that she met her first husband. They married and spent many years at AFB’s across the US and Canada. Patricia had one daughter born in 1957. Friends of Patricia set up a blind date with a Beale AFB Airman. She and Mike Pickering were married May 1966. Together they enjoyed dancing, going to the movies, and traveling. They were married for 50 years.

Patricia was active in social clubs and her community. Even though she became a Naturalized US citizen, she never forgot her British heritage. She enjoyed the comfort and companionship of the British Wives Club and the Cuppa Club. She had an artistic touch and helped with her daughter’s theater programs and Blue Birds Camp Fire Girl’s projects. Patricia and two other community members were instrumental in getting the Gold Country Stage up and running. As a volunteer for years, she took pride in repairing books at the Nevada County Library.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Vanessa L. Hand-Pickering of Eureka, California.

And many “Thanks” to Brunswick Village Assisted Living and Golden Empire, and to her doctors, nurses, and medical personnel for their care and compassion.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers, and her husband Mike Pickering. Mike passed away June 12, 2016 of Glioblastoma.

Patricia loved her many pet dogs and cats that graced her life. In lieu of cards or flowers, please donate to an animal organization of your choosing.

