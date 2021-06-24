Obituary for Patricia O’Malley King

Patricia O’Malley

King

January 24, 1953 – May 29, 2021

On Saturday May 29, 2021, Patricia O’Malley King, loving Wife, Mom, Sister, and Aunt, passed away peacefully, at the age of 68.

Patti was born Jan. 24th, 1953, in Sacramento to Albert and Phyllis O’Malley. Patti went to Glen Fishback School of photography. She made her way to Grass Valley in 1979, fell in love with the town and stayed.

Patti had a true passion and eye for photography. She was especially interested in the beauty of nature and portraits of people enjoying it. She also loved gardening, painting, bird watching and making jewelry. She created every piece of her art with skill and precision. The thought and care that she placed in her art was incredible. Patti was a collector and among her interests were Coca-Cola memorabilia, buttons, beads, and costumes, Long time customers of S.P.D, will remember her dressing in costume for various holidays.

Patti was known for her infectious laugh, funny facial expressions and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was a great listener and gave sound advice.

Patti loved animals, especially chocolate labs. She also enjoyed games with family and friends.

Those who knew her well felt the warmth and depth of her love sincerely, completely, and always unconditionally.

Patti was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by Husband Joe, her Son Matthew, Wife Kyla, Granddaughter Emogen, her Sister Joanne, Brother Michael, Niece Megan and her husband Andrew, as well as Stepson Joe Jr. Wife Katie and Granddaughter June.

“Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart” – Eleanor Roosevelt