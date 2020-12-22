Obituary for Patricia Lawton Davis
Davis
December 23, 1945 – November 28, 2020
Patricia Ann Lawton Davis passed on Saturday, November 28 in Grass Valley, California. She is survived by sons Todd and Eric Davis, granddaughter Leeza Davis, and sister Judith Smith. Pat spent her last years retired in the town of Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico, where she spent most of her time creating beautiful paintings and communing with her close friends. In lieu of a service, we ask that those who held Pat dear to honor her as you feel inspired.
