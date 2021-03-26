Obituary for Patricia Haigh
August 7, 1936 – December 11, 2020
Patricia Ann Haigh passed December 11, 2020, at Oakmont of Roseville, she was 84. Born August 7, 1936 in Grass Valley, CA to George and Helen Mingus. Patricia graduated from Nevada Union, class of 1954. She married Robert James Pexa in 1959 and later John Alfred Haigh.
In 1954, following her graduation, Patricia was chosen Ms. Nevada County, she moved to the bay area to follow her dreams of modeling and dancing. She modeled for The House of Charm. After dancing and modeling professionally for many years Patricia made a career change into banking, real estate and lastly insurance.
Her family recalls that no matter where they went, mom knew everyone, and she was always full of compliments for everyone. She will be missed by all.
Patricia is survived by two children, Michael Pexa of Granite Bay & Katie Pexa of Roseville. Daughter in-law Mary Pexa, grandchildren Zane, Ally, Mira, and Connor Pexa. Three great grandchildren, Finley, Deklan and Sheperd Pexa,
sister Helene MacLeod of Roseville, and many nieces and nephews.
Parents George and Helen Mingus, husbands Robert James Pexa and John Alfred Haigh preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Services will be held graveside at New Elm Ridge Cemetery on Kidder Avenue in Grass Valley, CA;
Friday, April 9, 2021 at 1:00
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, Inc.
