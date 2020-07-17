Obituary for Pamela Wallace
November 12, 1948 – July 8, 2020 Born in Porterville to Gerald and Frances Trost. Reunited with her son, Michael, on 07/08/2020. Survivors: Larry Wallace, husband of 54 years. Son; Billy Wallace. Preceded in death in 2006 by her son Michael. Also, survived by Grandson: Austin Michael Wallace (Isabella), great-grandsons: Ryder Austin Wallace, Uriyah Michael Wallace, Trevor DuWayne Wallace (Randa), great-granddaughters: Charlotte Ann Wallace and Riley Shay Wallace. Graduatedd from Porteville Union High in 1966, majoring in business. Moved to Grass Valley in 1966. Worked in Automotive Accounting at Farber Ford, Hockett Auto Sales, Jim Keil Chev-Olds, Liberty Motors, Weaver Auto and The Auto Shop. Groups involved with: Mother in Loss (Prayed Warriors) those who have lost a child, Central State Racing Assn. Sec./Treau., Grass Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxillary, Grass Valley Police Reserves Wives, Hospice of the Foothills Sympathy Dept.. Hobbies: Gardening, latchhooking, scrapbooking, grandsons and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers: Donations to Down Syndrome. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User