Obituary for Pamela Rae Foss
Foss
June 3, 1984 – May 31, 2021
Pamela Rae Foss went to be with her Maker on May 31, 2021.
She was born on June 3, 1984, she was 36 years young.
She lived with her dogs, (helping out her Father and Mother), in Grass Valley, California.
She left behind her faithful dog, Jr., her Dad, Raymond Foss, her Mother, Peggy Foss, her Brother, Daniel Foss and his Daughter, Brooke Foss.
Pam graduated from Bear River High School. She attended Seattle Art Institute and graduated with Honors, that made us all proud. She became a professional Photographer. She also thoroughly enjoyed plants and gardening. She dabbled in crafts and acrylic painting that she enjoyed doing with her mother and niece.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 24, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at
New Covenant Baptist Church
12582 Squirrel Creek Rd.
Grass valley, CA 95945
A Reception of finger food and deserts will follow the service.
