Obituary for Pamela McCrocklin

Pamela

McCrocklin

February 28, 1954 – June 18, 2021

Pamela Jeanne (Shirley) McCrocklin, “Pam”, of Red Rock, Texas, passed away on June 18, 2021, at the age of 67, at Ascension Seton Memorial Hospital Austin, from complications of pneumonia and encephalopathy. Pam was born in Monterey, California, in 1954, to parents Jess Gray Shirley and Sally Jeanne (Greenleaf) Shirley. She was preceded in death by her father Jess, and brother James Shirley. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Lee Frank McCrocklin, her Cocker Spaniel Bailey and Siamese cat Percival, niece Ariana (Harting) Smith, siblings Patti Shirley, David Shirley, Sandra Shirley, Marcella Shirley, Janet “Kate” Shirley, step mother Patricia Shirley, and mother Sally.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 27, at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to Cocker Spaniel Rescue of Austin / San Antonio,

http://www.austincockerrescue.org