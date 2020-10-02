Obituary for Owen Metreyeon

Owen Metreyeon

November 2, 1963 – September 11, 2020

Owen Charles Metreyeon passed away on September 11, 2020 at the age of 56. There are no services planned at this time.

Owen was born on November 2, 1963 in San Jose, California to Ralph and Nancy Metreyeon. He graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1982 and continued his education at Local Union 447 as an apprentice plumber. He worked for Gold Country Plumbing and various plumbing companies in Sacramento until retiring in May of 2020.

Owen his survived by his daughter, Chelsea and son Austin, both of Monterey, Ca.; his parents, Ralph and Nancy of Grass Valley; his sister Charlene (David) Metreyeon Rutt of Minneapolis, Mn.; nieces Josephine and Katherine Rutt; and his brother Brian (Lori, Hailey, and Abby) Metreyeon of Grass Valley.

He was predeceased by his grandparents.

Memorial donations in Owen’s name may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

We will always miss you.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.