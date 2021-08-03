Obituary for Norma Jean Stimpson

Norma Jean

Stimpson

March 11, 1944 – August 2, 2021

Albion, Indiana – Norma Jean Stimpson, 77, of Albion, Indiana, formerly of Grass Valley, CA., passed away at her home on Bear Lake near Albion. She was born on March 11, 1944 in San Diego, CA to Edward O’Connel and Rena (Neilson) Shepherd.

Norma loved her family dearly. She often found joy in sharing her love story about how she and Frank met and were married after just one week-they knew it was love at first sight. Throughout their years of marriage they shared many adventures; started a concession business and delivered trailers that took them all over the Unites States meeting people and growing lifelong friendships along the way. Norma had a green thumb and loved flowers she could make anything grow. She was generous and kind and would do anything for anyone. She liked to see people smile. She made a lasting impression on everyone she met. Norma worked for NASA and took great pride in serving her country making PC boards for aircraft during the Viet Nam war. Norma loved animals and was an advocate for all animals.

Norma leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 60 years Frank W Stimpson.

Also surviving are children, Brian Stimpson wife Lori, Albion, IN; Sheila Stimpson special friend Ray Nottingham, Matthews, IN; Tammy Bouchard, husband Matt, Grass Valley CA

Grandchildren, Naomi Hurlock husband Jason; Jessica Tabor special friend Jack Elliott; Megan Broeker husband Mark, Jay Ellis special friend Marlena Groover, Sarah, Bouchard, Christopher Bouchard

Great grandchildren, Michael Friedrichsen, Timothy Friedrichsen, Andrea Tabor, Andrew Tabor, Rush Richardson, Riley Ellis, McKenna Ellis

Sisters, Sharon Berndt and Roxie Knowles and Brother; Terry Shepherd.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm Saturday August 7, 2021 at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, IN 46701, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow cremation at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Contributions in Norma’s name may be directed to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W 300 N, Albion, IN 46701.

