Obituary for Norma Jean Malloch

Norma Jean Malloch October 12, 1932 – June 26, 2020 Norma Malloch passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at Cascades of Grass Valley with her son Steven at her bedside. She was 87. Norma was born October 12, 1932 in San Mateo, CA to Joe and Alliene O’Donnell. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1949 and earned her Associates Degree from UC Berkeley in 1951, where she was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. In 1952 Norma married George Malloch, accompanying him to Japan during the Korean War where he served as a Navy officer and she worked as a general’s secretary. Upon returning from Japan, Norma became a homemaker, raising three children. Norma loved music and taught children to play piano at her home in Lafayette. She became active with Music in the Mountains following her move to Grass Valley in 1989. Norma had a deep affinity for all animals, sharing her home with many dog and cat friends during her life (cats were her favorite). Volunteering at Saddle Pals let her combine her love of horses with assisting people with developmental disabilities. Norma advocated for mental health and was active with NAMI of Nevada County. She was a member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Grass Valley. Our beautiful Mother was a very kind, genuine and loving soul who always made time for others. She enjoyed good conversations and was an adept listener, making her a favorite of the Cascades staff, her many lifelong friends or new acquaintances drawn to her warm smile. An avid reader and sometimes-traveler (Japan, Mexico, Great Britain, Ireland, Scotland, Hawaii and a special solo trip to visit cousins in Australia), living near Nature was one of her favorite things. At her home near Smartsville she could garden or just take in the sunset from her back porch on a warm evening, basking in the growing quiet broken only by birdsong. She was a keen Gin Rummy, Bridge and Scrabble player, enjoying time spent with her family and residents. All who knew her will dearly miss her caring nature and bright, playful and engaging spirit. Her children Sharon Fogarty, Douglas Malloch and Steven Malloch, granddaughter Lindsay Fogarty and nieces Nancy Sealy and Key Sealy-Tucker, survive Norma. No services are planned at this time and in lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to any of the charity organizations mentioned, or your own favorites. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.