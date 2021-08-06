Obituary for Norma Gambirasi
Gambirasi
June 1, 1938 – July 3, 2021
Loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed gracefully after a long battle with Alzheimer. Norma is survived by her husband, Pier Gambirasi and her large family nucleus in Grass Valley, CA, L’estartit, Spain and Raleigh, NC. Norma loved playing tennis and was an active community member in Sonoma, California where she and her husband owned the vehicle repair shop, Precision Engineering, for over 27 years. Norma passed peacefully in her Grass Valley home.
