Obituary for Norma Anna Ouellet

Norma Anna

Ouellet

March 13, 1921 – August 4, 2021

Norma Anna Ouellet passed away on August 4, 2021. She was 100 years old.

Norma was born on March 13, 1921, in Hayward, California to Frank Joseph Lewis and Margaret Madeline Avila. She attended schools in Hayward and San Leandro.

Upon graduation, she went to work for Pacific Telephone in Hayward and Orange County. She retired after 40 years, achieving positions of Supervisor and Instructor.

Norma married Joseph “Willie” Wilfred Ouellet on November 3, 1979. In 1983, they moved to Grass Valley and built their dream home. She also worked for Nevada County Probation Department. As age and health issues developed, they moved to a new home in Eskaton, where she lived until her passing.

She was a member of the RSVP Sacramento Council of Catholic Women, and St. Canice Altar Society in Nevada City. Norma and Willie were generous supporters of several Nevada county groups: Sierra Nevada Memorial Foundation, the Draft Horse Memorial, Hospice of the Foothills Memorial Walk, and many animal rescue causes.

Prior to Covid, fellow parishioner Kenneth Jackson of St. Canice Church, graciously provided her Communion, Rosary, and Prayer each Sunday at her home; this service was a great comfort to her.

Norma is survived by her brother, Frank (Noreen) Lewis and four stepchildren. She also leaves former coworkers, friends, and caregivers who will miss her wonderful sense of humor and kindness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Willie, who passed on Dec. 21, 2009.

Thank you to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, the Cascades of Grass Valley, Interim Hospice, and Rondha After Care, for providing such good and loving care.

Services are private.