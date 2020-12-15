Obituary for Neil Peterson

Neil Peterson

July 7, 1939 – November 16, 2020

Neil was born and raised in Nevada City, CA and graduated From Nevada Union High School in 1958. As a teenager he started dismantling cars in his Mom’s back yard. Later he started an auto and truck dismantling business in Nevada City. He also worked in construction on Donner Summit with his Father, building Pla-Vada Woodlands subdivision and Pla-Vada ski hill. Neil worked in the logging industry with his own trucks and equipment and also worked for Graham Bros., Robinson Timber and Siller Bros.

Neil was predeceased by his parents, Chester R. Peterson and Barbara (Dolly) Jefferson Peterson. He is survived by his brother Lerry (Sue) and his sons, Richard and James and their families.

Neil spent the last 5 years in an assisted care facility in Auburn due to spinal problems and passed away of natural causes. Per his wishes there will be no services.