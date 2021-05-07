Obituary for Neal Harrington

Neal Harrington

February 3, 1956 – April 22, 2021

Neal Blaine Harrington lost his battle with cancer on April 22, 2021. He died with family by his side. He was 65.

Neal was born to Patsy Ann (Cook) & James Edwin Harrington on February 3rd, 1956 in Marysville, CA. He went to Gray Avenue Elementary, Yuba City High School, Yuba College, & later continued his education at National University.

He served in the Navy as an Aircraft Doppler Radar Navigation IMA Technician from 1977 to 1980 & after that continued 2 years in the Naval Reserve.

After the Navy, he started his career in Electronics starting as a technician & eventually becoming a Manufacturing Engineer. His career included working for Rohm, Atari, Grass Valley Group, Editware, & then retiring from Eigen.

Neal was a great cook & master barbecuer! He took pride in taking care of the house, yard, & pool. He could pretty much fix anything. He enjoyed puzzles, poker, camping, desert trips with the Fukawe guys, & classic TV especially Seinfeld & Andy Griffith!

Neal was very personable & could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was the guy you wanted at your party! His smile & dimples could light up a room! He was loved & will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents Patsy & James, his bother Jim, & his son Jeremy.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tracy Harrington (maiden name Durkin), Daughter Kayla (Daniel), Son Trent & Granddaughter Lillian. Also Sisters Tolbie, Janis (Chris), Becky & Brother Steve (Jacque). Along with many cousins, nieces, nephews & our cat Zoey.

In honor of Neal, donations can be given to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley, CA or to a charity of your choice.

A celebration of life will happen at a later date.