Obituary for Nathan Overbeek

Nathan Overbeek

July 11, 1967 – December 9, 2020

Nathan Overbeek, age 53, of San Marcos, CA, experienced a heart attack and went to be with the Lord on Dec. 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife Christine and his children Laurelei and Josh. He is the beloved son of Karl and Ruth Ann Overbeek.

Nathan was born in Grand Rapids, MI., and spent his childhood there and in Sacramento. Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 10, he bravely fought the disease and lived life to the fullest. He graduated from Plainwell High in MI, attended Davenport College and earned a Bachelor’s degree with honors at Liberty University.

As a child, Nathan was athletic, adventurous, and outgoing. He had the beautiful light of Jesus Christ that shined throughout his life. He was a caring and compassionate adult who loved to tell stories and be with people. At 30, he received a kidney and pancreas transplant which gave him many healthy years.

Nathan and Christine called Penn Valley, CA home. They graciously volunteered to teach Sunday School at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley.

Vivacious, energetic, and hilarious are how Nathan will be remembered.

To be informed about future Celebration of Life service, or to send a memory or story to the family please email leannjanderson@yahoo.com.