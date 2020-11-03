Obituary for NATHAN GILBERT
May 4, 1983 – October 20, 2020
In Loving Memory of Nathan Mathew Gilbert. Born in Gillette, Wyoming on May 4, 1983 to Richard and Marcia Gilbert. Moved to Grass Valley at the age of 5. Attended Union Hill School, Ready Springs School and Nevada Union High School. Worked various jobs as a silk screener, hotel maintenance and different jobs in the casinos and clubs of South Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe was the place he found the most peace. He was a wanderer and a restless spirit till our Lord God called him home on October 20, 2020. He was 37 years old. He is survived by his father Richard Gilbert, mother; Marcia Gilbert, sister; Jennifer Morabitz, and various aunts, uncles and friends, He will be missed. He was preceded in death by his grandma; Mayde Hempstead, uncle; Charles Niemeyer. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12:00 at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary, 250 Race Street, Grass Valley.
