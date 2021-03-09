Obituary for n/a n/a

In Memoriam

Michael Hinton

October 6, 1938 – February 27, 2021

Mickey was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Bernard Joseph Hinton (Curly) and Mary Beulah O’Bryan (Boots). He was the third child of five and the only boy. His sisters would say he was spoiled.

From his first day in Kindergarten to his last day of college, Mickey never missed a day of school. After graduating from St. Xavier High School, a private Catholic High School, he went to college at the University of Kentucky and studied commerce and graduated in 1961, he then joined the Air Force and became a Navigator. (a pilot). While a pilot, he met the love of his life, a stewardess named Janice Long and they married February 15, 1964. Not long after marriage Mickey was diagnosed with Cerebellar Ataxia and had to retire from the Air Force. He went back to receive his teaching credential from California State University in Hayward and he taught 4th and 5th grade from 1968 to 1982 at Murray Elementary School in Dublin, California. He and Jan joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and raised their family in Livermore, California. They had three daughters: Kimberly Ann, Teresa Lee, and Loree’ Susan.

Mickey enjoyed spending his summers camping with his family at Child’s Meadow Resort near the Lassen National Park. After medically retiring from teaching, he spent his time helping his wife Jan run a yogurt shop in town. In 1988 Mickey and Jan moved to Modesto and Jan started a successful ceramic jewelry company which operated until 2004. After retiring, Jan and Mickey moved to Grass Valley where they lived next door to their daughter Loree’ and her family. In 2008, Jan passed away suddenly and Mickey then moved to Eskaton Village in Grass Valley where he live out the remainder of his life.

Mickey was passionate about supporting his family and friends in their endeavors whether it be sports, arts or other activities. Many will remember Mickey watching their games from the sidelines and cheering them on. Mickey loved many things: card games, airplanes, baseball, forests, campfires, laughing, listening to people tell stories, Dad jokes, 5th grade jokes, and funny internet emails. He loved people most of all and everything he did was in order to share time with other people.

Greeting Mickey in Heaven were likely a plethora of people he loves: foremost, his wife Jan. He is also greeted by his father, his mother, his sisters Marcia Coleman and Patricia Hester, and likely a bunch of people who counted Mickey as a best friend.

Surviving him are his daughters: Kim, Terri, and Loree’ and their spouses. His sisters: Susan Zoeller and Sherryann Hakel; His 8 grandchildren and his 3 great-grandchildren and 1 who is due to be born in May.

There will be an online celebration of his life on March 21st beginning at 4pm PST.

Send an email with the subject line “Mickey’s funeral” to KimHIntonsEmail@aol.com if you would like to be emailed an invitation and a link.

Otherwise, you can join the service at the following address or from Mickey’s Facebook page.

Topic: Mickey’s Memorial Service

Time: Mar 21, 2021 04:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 845 1396 1526