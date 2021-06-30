Obituary for Myron Rand

Myron Rand

February 9, 1954 – June 18, 2021

Myron Rand passed away peacefully June 18th at age 67 after a courageous battle with cancer with his loving wife Janey by his side.

Myron was born February 9, 1954 in Lynwood, Ca to Roberta and Wayne Rand. He graduated La Serna High School in 1972. The family then moved to Grass Valley, Ca where he met his love, Janey. He married Janey in April of 1990.

Myron worked with Placer Service Corporation, Cal-Sierra Development and Yuba Dredging Company, to name a few in Exploration, Drilling and Gold Recovery for 37 years. He loved what he did!

Myron’s hobbies included training and flying the birds (as a Master Falconer), sailing, snowboarding, windsurfing and surfing, anything to do with Wings and Water. He especially enjoyed spending his time with Janey, their friends and family, always an adventure! Myron had a great zest for life, always had a smile on his face! Anyone that met Myron could definitely feel it.

Myron is survived by his wife Janey Rand, his sister and brother-in-law Cindy and Pete “Ziggy” Siegfried and brothers and sisters-in-laws Tim Rand, Kent and Sandy Rand and nieces and nephews. He is survived by his father-in-law William Groff, his brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws Michael and Laurie Groff, Peter and Holly Groff and nieces and nephews.

Myron is preceded in death by his mother and father, Roberta “Birdie” and Wayne Rand and his mother-in-law Jacqueline Groff.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on August 7th from Noon – 4pm at the Foothill Lions Club, 5667 Fruitland Rd Loma Rica, Ca.