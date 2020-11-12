Obituary for Myrna Raglin

Myrna Raglin

September 14, 1932 – November 4, 2020

Myrna Raglin passed, peacefully surrounded by loving family. Myrna was born to Bill and Irma Metteer in Live Oak, California. After moving to Red Bluff as a child Myrna met the love of her life while working a summer job at a peach packing ranch and was married to Loren Raglin to whom she was married for 68 years and preceded her in death a mere 4 months ago.

Myrna was fortunate to be a stay at home mom while raising 2 children and later moved to Nevada City when Loren retired in 1977. Myrna was a charter member of the Pine Tree Quilt Guild and spent over 40 years teaching quilting in the area and meeting with her beloved scrapbagger group. Myrna was also involved in many community service projects donating her beautiful handmade quilts for raffles to support several community charities.

She was also a member of Prayersize exercise group for over 20 years. Between quilting and Prayersize Myrna was blessed to have forged lasting friendships with many wonderful local women.

Myrna is survived by Son, Douglas Raglin of Grass Valley, Daughter Sue Holm (David) of Placerville and is blessed with 3 grandchildren, Angela Raglin, Nicholas Holm and Becky Walker (Chad) along with 1 much loved great grandchild, CJ Walker.

Due to covid there will not be a celebration of Myrna’s life at this time, with the family planning on a celebration in Nevada City in the springtime, which was one of her favorite seasons.

Myrna will be greatly missed and will be laid to rest eternally with Loren in the National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pine Tree Quilt Guild or other charity of your choice will be appreciated.