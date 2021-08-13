Obituary for Mildred V. Lauer

Mildred V. Lauer

September 4, 1920 – August 7, 2021

Mildred Virginia (Gravdahl) Lauer (100) was born on September 4, 1920 in Sisseton, SD to John and Hilda Gravdahl. The eldest of 4 siblings, she outlived them all. She joined the U.S. Army Nurses Corps as a 2nd Lieutenant prior to WWII where she met her late husband, Charles F. Lauer (retired Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army), with whom she was married to for 65 years. She had one daughter, Judith Ann, who was her best friend and caretaker up to the end.

Mildred was the backbone of our small close-knit family. A great cook, baker, sewer, gardener and crafter, there wasn’t anything that she couldn’t do. She was funny and the reason we all had to take organ lessons (in the mall). She made the accidental fart a natural and funny moment when it happened, and it happened. She was your confidant, mall buddy, casino partner, and one who was always up for an adventure. She made the best plum jam and many other favorite dishes that we will never make like she did. She was one-of-a-kind.

Mildred leaves behind her daughter, Judy and son-in law, Ken; grandson Jon (Tom), granddaughter Lorie (Kevin) and 2 great grandsons, Cayden and Ethan.

We would like to thank the amazing ATRIA staff for their genuine care and concern for the woman we called mom, grandma, and great grandma. We will love you, always!