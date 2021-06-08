Obituary for Mike MacKenzie

Mike MacKenzie

January 23, 2021

Robert Michael “Mike” MacKenzie, age 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 23, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife, daughter, and son, who held his hands and prayed over him as he took his final breath. His death was very unexpected. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, his daughter, son, three grandchildren, four siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Mike was a native Californian and a 40 year resident of Nevada County. He enjoyed a successful 34 year career as an architect, working both for the State of California as well as in residential architecture early in his career. He fulfilled his dream of designing and building his own home in the early 80s, where he raised his children and lived with his wife for 26 years in Nevada City. Mike served in the United States Navy for four years in Vietnam. He was the son of an Airforce Colonel, and lived in many countries around the world growing up, before settling down in California in the early 70s after marrying. He loved to tell stories of his experiences living in far away lands, especially Africa. Mike had a great appreciation for the outdoors and could often be found fishing or shooting, but loved golfing most of all. He was an avid golfer, and it should be noted that he golfed the best game of his life just one week before entering the hospital, where he thereafter passed. He was a gentle soul who touched many lives with his kind and honest spirit, his optimism, and his compassionate heart. He felt deeply and wore his emotions on his sleeve, and was a shining light in the lives of those who knew him. Mike had an infectious laugh and smile, always ready with a joke or an engaging story. Nobody laughed as hard at his jokes as he did, and his laugh was infectious. It was difficult to be in a room with Mike and not feel a sense of joy and calm. He was a true servant of God and proud of his faith and the work he did in recent years mentoring and guiding those who were struggling. His unwavering morals and family values were woven into all that he did and will live on in his children and grandchildren. He lived his life with great faith, dignity and courage, right to his last breath. Even is his darkest hour, he accepted his fate with the grace that defined him. He will be missed by all who knew him and especially by his family. He is forever in our hearts and imprinted on our souls. He will be loved deeply for all time.

There will be a mass at St. Patrick’s church in Grass Valley on Saturday, June 26th at 10:30 AM, followed by a celebration of life. All are welcome, however, due to potential Covid restrictions, please email kelmacksmith@gmail.com if you would like to attend.