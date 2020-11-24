Obituary for Mike Blue
January 16, 1939 – May 5, 2020
Mike Blue died peacefully in grace, in his home, on May 5, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family. He was 81 years old. A 23 year resident of Lake Wildwood. Mike was born on January 16, 1939 in Oakland, California. He was one of two children born to Jack and May Blue. Survived by his beloved wife Judy, caring sister Diane, wonderful children: Debbie Cagigas, Mike Blue and Laura Danckert, and 8 loving grandchildren. Mike deeply loved his family and friends and enjoyed helping them out in any way he could. Faith and integrity were his guiding principles. Private funeral mass will be held 11/28/20 at 10:30am Live Streamed at https://youtu.be/kVAb3_BvnU8 A Celebration of Life to be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Foothills.
