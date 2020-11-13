Obituary for Michelle Salazar

Michelle Salazar

April 8, 1968 – October 23, 2020

Michelle Denise Salazar passed away on October 23, 2020. She was born April 8, 1968 to Julia Lewis and Manuel Salazar. Michelle was a jack of all trades; a waitress, housekeeper, receptionist, veterinarian in training and a mother. In the darkest of times her humor and contagious laughter always shines through. She was a dedicated, loving and strong single mother. A very proud and happy grandmother and an accepting caring mother-in-law. She was the most stubborn woman yet the kindest soul you could ever meet. She is survived by her daughter Nicole, granddaughter Cleopatra and son-in-law Justin.

John 11:25-26

Jesus Told her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never ever die.”