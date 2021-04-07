Obituary for Michele Hanzon

Michele Hanzon

October 25, 1948 – March 31, 2021

Michele Caroline (Neumann) Hanzon

October 25, 1948 – March 31, 2021

Michele “Shelly” Hanzon passed away peacefully with family beside her in Penn Valley, another victim of Big Tobacco.

She was born to Alfred and Myrle Neumann in Santa Cruz, California. The family returned to Nevada City in 1958, and Michele attended local schools, graduating from Nevada Union in 1966 and later, Sierra College.

A lifetime of dance began as a young child when she donned her first toe shoes at ten. She excelled in ballet, acrobatics and tap dance. In 1975 she performed with the San Francisco Ballet in The Nutcracker. Michele owned and operated the Encore Dance Studio in both Auburn and Grass Valley. She was active in local theater and dance, until relocating to Fruitvale, Idaho in the early nineties. After retirement, Michele relocated to Winston, Oregon where she quickly became a valued docent at the local Wildlife Safari and an active Member of the Winston Beautification Society. Michele is survived by her daughter Caroline Pierce, son Rolfe Herrill, grandchildren Jaron, Alyssa and Evan Pierce, her brother Eric (Susan) Neumann, numerous nieces and nephews and many long time and cherished friends. Her talents, charm, wit and grace will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Please direct any remembrance to Hospice of the Foothills.