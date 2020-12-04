Obituary for Michael Sbaffi

Michael Sbaffi

April 1, 1947 – November 28, 2020

Michael Joseph Sbaffi passed away peacefully in his Roseville home on Saturday November 28th, 2020 at the age of 73. Michael was born April 1st, 1947 in Nevada City, Ca. He was raised in Alleghany, Ca where he built lifelong friendships. After graduating from Alleghany H.S. he attended Sierra College then worked for the United States Forest Service. In 1967 he was drafted into the United States Army and served as a Sergeant in Vietnam. Tragically he was critally wounded in the head towards the end of his service. Those injuries were life changing but he always had a positive outlook on life. He over came the odds and was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Michael loved his family and friends. He is survived by his brother David Sbaffi and wife Kathy, his sister Mary Peterson and husband Mike, two nieces, two nephews, seven grand nieces, and three grand nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date where Michael will be laid to rest with his parents Joseph and Agnes (Arbogast) Sbaffi at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.